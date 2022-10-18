Energy investment lauded

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the federal government's investment in Marinus Link is the single biggest contribution to an energy project in more than 70 years.
It was announced on Wednesday the Commonwealth, Victorian and Tasmanian governments had reached a funding agreement for the $3.8 billion project.
Eighty per cent of the cost would be covered by a concessional loan through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the remaining 20 per cent would be split between the three governments.
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the Commonwealth would be providing $2.5 billion in concessional loans to ensure that Marinus would be built as cheaply as possibly.
"We'll be building it as quickly as possible and as cheaply as possible using the power of the federal government's balance sheet," he said.
Tasmanian Energy Minister Guy Barnett said once Marinus Link was built, Tasmanian customers would pay no more than 15 per cent of the total estimated project costs.
A previous analysis on the project indicated Tasmanian customers would get 6 per cent of the benefit obtained from Marinus Link.
Mr Barnett said that estimate was out of date.
"In addition to that, as a result of this agreement, that annual cost has been reduced by just short of half so it's a fantastic return for Tasmania," he said.
Mr Albanese said the project would create jobs and economic activity in Tasmania and help lower emissions across the country.
"This contribution by the Commonwealth is the largest investment in energy that we have seen by a Commonwealth Government in any single announcement since the Chifley Government announced the Snowy Mountains scheme," he said.
Hydro Tasmania chief executive Ian Brooksbank said Marinus Link would stimulate renewable energy investment in Tasmania, including the state-owned company's hydropower projects.
"Battery of the Nation will bring an additional 1500 megawatts of on-demand capacity into the national market," he said. He said with more interconnection, new wind projects and increased hydropower capacity, the state would produce more than enough renewable energy to power itself and export excess power.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Marinus Link and Battery of the Nation projects would unlock billions of dollars of investment over the course of the next decades.
Marinus Link Pty Ltd board chairwoman Samantha Hogg said together with the North-West transmission developments, Marinus Link would create 2800 direct and indirect jobs and a further $2.9 billion of economic benefits in Tasmania and Victoria.
Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone chief executive Susie Bower said the Marinus Link project made for a convincing business case for new renewable energy investment in Tasmania and would support the manufacture of green hydrogen through the Bell Bay Green Hydrogen Hub.
Labor's primary industries spokeswoman Janie Finlay said the government needed to give a commitment on compensation to North-West farmers who may be impacted by transmission infrastructure upgrades related to Marinus Link.
"Our farmers want to know they will be compensated fairly for the disruption this will cause to their business and their land, including ongoing compensation for the transmission line," she said.
"They want assurances the Premier and the minister will make the legislative changes required and ensure the use of ongoing contemporary contracts for compensation."
Tasmanian Greens senator Nick McKim said the federal government had questions to answer on the costs and benefits of the project.
"They need to explain why it would be more efficient than funding local renewable energy projects, like rooftop solar and storage, across the southern states," he said.
