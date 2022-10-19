The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston local refused to go down with the ship after boat was damaged in floods

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:04am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Johnson and his dog Hugo outside the rescued Katamine.

A Launceston man spent four days saving his boat after it was torpedoed by a rogue piece of driftwood during the floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.