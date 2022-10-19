Launceston local refused to go down with the ship after boat was damaged in floods

A Launceston man spent four days saving his boat after it was torpedoed by a rogue piece of driftwood during the floods.
Chris Johnson was fast asleep in his boat the Katamine when he was woken up by a member from the Tamar River Cruises.
Flood waters had ripped apart the Pontoon at Seaport, where Mr Johnson's boat was birthed.
"All I could do was reverse backwards when a big log came spearing down the river. I tried to put my foot out and manoeuvre it but it went straight through the side," Mr Johnson said.
"It was all hands on deck. I don't know where everyone came from but a few blokes around the area flocked together and helped me pump out the water."
He said he called the State Emergency Service (SES) when it first happened but couldn't get through.
"There was a decent size hole in the hull and I was freaking out a little bit. I thought I was going to be sunk for sure."
He said Total Marine Solutions and the scouts rescued him in the end.
"They helped me out all day long. I was pretty lucky, it could have been a lot worse off."
Mr Johnson managed to do a quick repair job to keep it floating with a few appliances he had on board.
"I haven't taken on any more water which is good but it's still not desirable. I've got to try and get back to Gravelly Beach soon."
"I'd really like to thank everyone that helped me out. If it wasn't for them, I would have been in big trouble
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
