The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Fears for flooded farmland in states North

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:28am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A severely flooded farm in Deloraine. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

As swollen rivers in the state's North continued to recede yesterday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared in Deloraine, where local farmers had begun clearing debris and assessing the severity of crop damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.