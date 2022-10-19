Fears for flooded farmland in states North

As swollen rivers in the state's North continued to recede yesterday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared in Deloraine, where local farmers had begun clearing debris and assessing the severity of crop damage.
Dozens of agricultural businesses across the state were submerged earlier this week after a period of sustained rain led to four-days of flooding - the worst endured in Tasmania since July 2016.
In the largely agricultural municipality of Meander Valley, Jo Rhind of Rural Alive and Well was providing psychosocial support to farmers overwhelmed by the hindrance to their livelihood.
"One immediate problem flooded farms are facing right now is the loss of internal fencing, meaning animal grazing is not able to be properly controlled," she said.
"Also, certain farms and roads can't be accessed by milk tankers, cows can't make it to the dairy, small business owners who aren't primary producers don't have access to emergency funding, and many farms don't have insurance to cover loss of tools and trade."
Ms Rhind indicated the problems felt at present threatened to be severely outweighed by lingering effects, particularly in relation to dirty, contaminated grass.
"This increases the risk of disease and illness in livestock and will also affect fodder production for the coming year, while harvest time for vegetable growers will be pushed back - affecting sale contracts and deadlines already in place," she said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer who said the floods were another devastating hit for burned out and over worked agricultural staff who had already been "walloped" by labour shortages, increased fuel prices, and higher interest rates.
"We don't want to hear about any shenanigans from insurance companies, they need to make sure that compensation is promptly distributed to those whose claims are eligible," he said.
"We also suspect the money needed to fix all the damage to farming infrastructure will surpass state and local governments financial thresholds, so we need the Australian government to tip into that funding as well."
At ground level, Meander-based dairy farmer Michelle Lawrence said, while the feeling among neighbours and friends was one of disbelief, many were "getting on with the task of recovery".
"They've got their heads down and are getting the job done, but I've noticed many are quite fatigued particularly as most have just come out of a really busy calving season," she said.
"But it's not all about us, there are so many small businesses - which are the backbone of our community -that have been decimated."
Ms Lawrence's final point was seconded by Meander Valley Mayor Wayne Johnston, who - despite his own farm being damaged - was focused on ensuring the municipality bounced back.
"Throughout the flood we've seen incredible community resilience ... people have really pulled together and as we move into the recovery phase, we are again seeing amazing demonstrations of community support, for instance over the weekend we had a number of community members pitching in to assist council's works crews with the start of the clean-up along the Deloraine riverbank," he said.
"Repair work will commence over the course of this week, however in many instances this will be temporary remediation and further follow-up work will be required, but our crews are working hard to complete this work alongside the provision of other services."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.