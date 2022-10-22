Council candidates face test of 'real and true'

Signs. Have you seen their friendly faces? You know, the faces that say "trust me, I have a radiant smile". "Trust me, I've got good hair."
Or, my very favourite, the use of colour, "trust me because my sign is red, blue, purple or teal"?
They are people we know. The biggest challenge they will face is staying real as their power grows if they are elected to local government after the polls close on Tuesday.
(Insider reader, look away now; the two most real prime ministers I ever interviewed were Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott.)
Staying real doesn't necessarily mean politicians remain popular. Staying real, true to your beliefs, takes character and strength. Political power often erases the real person.
Tasmania has produced its fair share of real politicians ... like our very own Senator Jacqui Lambie and before her, Independent senator Brian Harradine, he of the 1999, $170 million for us from the partial sale of Telstra.
It must be extraordinarily difficult for politicians to remain true to their personal values. They face relentless pressure from voters, lobbyists, the party, media, their families. Pick me! Pick me!
I am not a fan of polished people pleasers. They are reliably nasty or downright useless. At worst, they are Machiavellian.
Then there are dirt files. It's not a stretch to say that many political offices create dirt files. (I bow to Barry Prismall's excellent column about trolls and dirt files in this newspaper last Sunday.)
Remember the adage, evil happens when good people fail to act? Perhaps the most important advice I might proffer to those who are newly elected to local government is to get a tattoo ... #act.
Finally, last week I reflected on my favourite Tasmanian mayoral moments:
Launceston mayor Graeme Beams ... Town Hall: "Welcome. Come into my office and I'll tell you how we do things in Launceston." When Launceston won a state tourism award we celebrated with red wine out of teacups.
Kenneth von Bibra ... my very favourite ... mayor of Ross (back in the day). A gentle man who knew the land, its history and its people. It pleases me that his son, Julian, is a leader in the Tasmanian Land Conservancy program.
St Leonards mayor George Brookes ... a big man who lived in a humble Mayfield home. At an interview, George rose from his kitchen table, opened his fridge, and pulled out a bucket of Christmas trifle. Not a cut glass bowl in sight, at George's place.
Launceston mayor Jimmy Tsinoglou ... our Greek orthodox mayor. I interviewed Jimmy and wife Sofia, with my daughters, aged four and six, in tow. We were gifted a Greek Easter loaf, complete with red egg decoration.
Launceston mayor John Lees ... first and foremost a Tamar Valley orchardist. The mayor, more than any since, who changed the way Northern Tasmanians saw themselves.
Northern Midlands mayor Kim Polley ... night meetings at Longford, where mid-meeting, differences were put aside and all councillors, general manager Gerald Monson and me went to the council kitchen for a quick dinner. There was often trifle!
We get the politicians we deserve and among those smiling faces are some of our best. Some will be single term. Others will come for a single term and end up dedicating many years of service to local government.
They might build things and create a John Lees-like legacy. To achieve any greatness, they will need to remain real and true. #act
