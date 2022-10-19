Lone Star Valley is set to come alive when PANAMA returns to the forest.
Boasting a "wide-ranging and future facing line-up," festival organisers have announced that PANAMA is set to return after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2022.
The festival will be held on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.
A limited number of tickets will also be made available for a pre-party on Friday, March 10.
Part of what makes PANAMA special, organisers are promising world-class cabaret and literary conversation in addition to music, storytelling, and late-night DJs.
Tickets are set to go on sale from November 12 and are limited.
They will be made available via a ballot. To enter visit www.panamafestival.com.au
The full line up will be announced soon.
Got a story? Send me an e-mail! Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
