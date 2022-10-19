The Examiner
A levee built in 2018 failed to prevent inundation of some Newstead backyards.

October 19 2022 - 5:30pm
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten (L) with Federal Emergencies Minister, Murray Watt, and Newstead resident Jan Kidd. Pictures by Rod Thompson, Ben Seeder

As floodwaters receded this week, some Newstead residents were left angry that a nearby levee failed to prevent inundation of their backyards and damage to gardens and outbuildings.

