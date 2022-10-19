As floodwaters receded this week, some Newstead residents were left angry that a nearby levee failed to prevent inundation of their backyards and damage to gardens and outbuildings.
But levees are designed to save lives and homes, not gardens and backyards, Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said on Wednesday.
During a tour of the area's flood zone with Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, Mayor van Zetten said the levees built after a major flood in 2016 had worked as intended.
"In 2016 I remember standing down here talking to residents, and their houses were underwater ... so as a priority we put a plan up and built the levee in place, and thankfully that levee has worked this time around," he said.
But some residents said the structure failed to prevent inundation of parts of their properties.
Retiree and long-time Hart Street resident, Jan Kidd, said water flooded her backyard garden up to her doorstep, while next door neighbour, Charlie, said the waters damaged valuable tools in his backyard shed.
The rainstorm that hit the North last week sent floodwaters over the banks of the North Esk river, inundating the nearby netball courts. Water found its way inside the levee as well, flooding the soccer field and back yards along one side of Hart Street.
Ms Kidd said she was not happy with the work done on the levee.
"If they are going to put the money in, then why don't they put the money in and do something decent?" she said.
Several doors along, retiree Keith Miller said he was also disappointed at the levee's performance.
"They said when they put this in [the nearby levees], that it wouldn't happen again, but it's happened again," he said.
Asked why residents' backyards had flooded despite the presence of the levee, Mayor van Zetten said: "Once it's raining ... the water that's in there can't go out. It's rainwater, but it doesn't get into the homes, and that is what the levees are designed to do."
He said the priority was protecting lives and houses, not backyards and gardens.
"I think we need to be concerned about homes being underwater and people being damaged. We are not going to build levees to stop backyards getting underwater, we are here to help people, save lives and make sure their homes are safe," he said.
Ms Kidd said she was disappointed the floods damaged her garden.
"It's taken a lot to get the garden looking like this ... and it breaks your heart to walk out after the floods to see everything dirty and grey," she said.
She also spoke of the stress of watching flood waters rising and not knowing when they would stop.
"When I'm here in the house, looking out that window and looking how far up it is going to come - I don't know where it is going to stop until it does, and all the time I'm thinking 'do I go, or don't I?'" she said.
"I pay the rates on this house, and I feel that you should be looked after to a certain extent."
Minister for Emergency Management, Mr Watt, said he had visited Launceston, Deloraine and Latrobe to get a sense of the flood situation.
"With the floods occurring right across Northern Tasmania, I thought it was important to get here on the ground and see what's happened for myself," he said.
It was "encouraging" to see the "incredible community spirit" across the affected areas, he said.
In Newstead, he said it was both a positive and negative story.
"The netball courts here did see some flooding, and the Council has to assess what the repair costs may be. But on the bright side, a lot more houses around here were protected from flooding because of the flood levee that was built by the Council after the 2016 floods," he said.
"Without that, it's likely we would have seen many more homes in Launceston inundated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.