West Tamar Council approves 43-lot subdivision in Riverside

A planning application proposal for a 43-lot subdivision for land at Riverside was approved by West Tamar Council.
The planning application, prepared by Lindsay Bourke, will be for residential purposes and will span an area of just over five hectares and will be located at lot 100, Tennyson Drive, Riverside.
According to assessing officers, the proposal includes eight internal lots with frontage less than 12 metres and a further three lots access from the cul-de-sac with frontages less than 12m.
"The frontages exceeds 3.6m and provides legal connection to a road for a single lot only for all lots with a frontage less than 12m," officers said.
"The proposed frontage/access is functional for the dwellings it will serve. The proposed lots have sufficient area to allow for manoeuvring of vehicles on site. Internal lots exist in the surrounding subdivisions," they said.
Cr Shegog said he thought it was great to see local developers spend money in the West Tamar to increase the number of affordable housing.
West Tamar Mayor Christina Homlmhdahl said she supported the application but held some concerns.
"I think it is a subdivision that does comply but we have to understand the size of the blocks are getting smaller and smaller.
"I will support this but I do have concerns. I think that as a Council we have to have the confidence that we have assessed this application properly," she said.
Cr Peter Kearney said the planning application was being undertaken as a commercial operation and voted in support of the motion.
The traffic impact assessment that formed part of the proposal documentation confirmed that the proposal will generate 360 vehicles per day when fully developed.
According to the assessing officers, they said the report does mention that the Pomona Rd/Riverside Dr junction has a legacy layout that does not comply with Ausroads guidelines, but that it appears to operate reasonably.
"Any issues with this junction are not to be attributed to the developer of this subdivision application under assessment.
"The proposed development will generate additional traffic on the existing road system," they said.
The subject site has been zoned for residential development since the 1986 Beaconsfield Planning Scheme. The TIA concludes that there are no traffic safety or capacity issues due to this proposal and that the proposal complies with the performance criteria.
