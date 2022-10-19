Toby Anderson will be targeting a different golden boot next season as he enters a new chapter of life.
The Ulverstone forward and Northern Championship golden boot winner will be testing himself in the NPL next season after signing with Launceston City.
Anderson said he would also begin studying as a PE teacher after he finished grade 12 at Marist College this year.
"Launceston City was probably the best club to go to without the travel time, so for me Launceston City was probably the best," Anderson said.
The 18-year-old has been an integral part of Ulverstone's Northern Championship side that finished third last season; the highest of any Coastal team.
"I have the upmost respect for Ulverstone," he said.
"They've been a fantastic club and pretty much family to me no matter what. It's time for the next chapter in my life. They've helped me really well in the last few years with seniors and have been amazing to me and what you'd ask for in a club.
"I'm really thankful for what they've been able to do for me."
Despite being eligible for the incoming under 21 NPL competition, Anderson said he was at City to play in the senior NPL.
He said he hoped the step up in competition would help him become a better player.
"[I hope] to get into the rhythm of what the NPL feels like and hopefully score some goals," he said.
"It's exciting to be part of the rebuild [at City]. I'm looking forward to it a lot, and not just the experience of moving from seniors to NPL.
"But watching them play and knock the ball around really well, I'm looking forward to getting some good balls to feet and hopefully a couple of goals."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.