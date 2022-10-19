Police have sadly confirmed the death of a passenger who was involved in a car crash near Oatlands last week. The 19-year-old man was also Jacob Donohue's best friend.
Will Oliver and Jacob Donohue were inseperable, according to Bejnamin Donohue, Jacob's brother.
"Unfortunately Will was the other beautiful soul in the accident. Will wasn't just Jacobs best mate but family to the Donohue's.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.