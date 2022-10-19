The Examiner
Police confirm second death of a 19-year-old man invovled in a car crash

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
Benjamin Donohue, Will Oliver and Jacob Donohue. Picture: Supplied

Police have sadly confirmed the death of a passenger who was involved in a car crash near Oatlands last week. The 19-year-old man was also Jacob Donohue's best friend.

