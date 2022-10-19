The Examiner
MyState Limited revealed a sharp jump in lending and deposits at its AGM in Hobart on Wednesday

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
MyState Ltd CEO Brett Morgan said the bank is well positioned to deliver on growth targets. File picture

MyState has defied the downturn in the nation's housing market and continued to grow at a blistering pace in the three months to September 30, with home loans increasing nearly 7 per cent and deposits up about 10 per cent, according to a trading update released at the group's annual general meeting in Hobart on Wednesday.

