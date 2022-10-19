MyState has defied the downturn in the nation's housing market and continued to grow at a blistering pace in the three months to September 30, with home loans increasing nearly 7 per cent and deposits up about 10 per cent, according to a trading update released at the group's annual general meeting in Hobart on Wednesday.
The ASX-listed bank and wealth group is "well-placed" to execute on its 2025 growth plan, said chief executive officer Brett Morgan told shareholders at the meeting.
"Our first quarter results show that the investment in our growth strategy is starting to deliver improved financial outcomes," he said.
"We are well-placed to continue execution of our growth strategy, refine our digital and [artificial intelligence] capabilities, and implement initiatives that make our products and services even easier and more intuitive for our customers to use."
He said net profit after tax in the first quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year increased by 41 per cent compared to the same period of the last year, to $9.7 million.
The company reported its 30-day home loan arrears were "steady" at the end of September, at 0.41 per cent of its home loan book, although it did not report its 90-day arrears as in previous reports.
MyState's cost-to-income ratio - total operating costs expressed as a percentage of income - fell by 6.9 percentage points, to 65 per cent.
The low point of the result was in the company's wealth arm - Tasmanian Perpetual Trustees - where funds under management fell by 1.7 per cent in the three-month period, to $1.04 billion, continuing the trend of recent years.
Addressing shareholders in Hobart, Mr Morgan said the company is well-funded to fulfill its growth strategy, after raising $55 million via a share placement in June last year and a further $65 million in floating rate capital notes in August.
He said the group was targeting lending volume growth of twice the overall market for the 2022-2023 financial year; he also said the company was aiming to boost deposits to more than 65 per cent of funding needs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.