A conversation with captain Elyse Villani was behind Lizelle Lee's player-of-the-match performance against the Thunder.
The South African import smacked 41 off 29 as the Hurricanes cruised to a 49-run victory, their second win of WBBL08.
"I think it's just me and Junior [Villani] having a chat beforehand just saying how positive we wanted to be and I think we both went out there and played extremely positive," Lee said.
"I think you could actually see that in our body language and that just made a little bit of a difference so I have to give credit to her for helping me with that.
"She's probably one of the greatest captains I've ever played underneath.
"She has great ability in the field and look, her batting is going to come and she's going to win big for us - we are just waiting for it."
Joining the Hurricanes in the off-season from the Stars, where she was teammates with Lee, Villani has made 17 runs across her three innings in purple.
Lee spent three seasons with the Renegades, scoring two centuries during her time, before crossing over to the Stars in WBBL06.
She was set to sign with the Hurricanes last season but opted out of the tournament following an extended period on the road.
Building on Lee's strong batting performance, Ruth Johnston scored 27 to see the Hurricanes to 7-144 off their 20 overs before the bowlers went to work.
New Zealand international Hayley Jensen took 2-13 off her four overs, while Heather Graham did the same off 3.1 and Maisy Gibson took 2-15.
Molly Strano (1-20 off four) and Nicola Carey (1-15 off three) were also economical, with only Johnston, who went for 14 off her solitary over, going the distance.
"It's the same as the first game, they bowled really well and I think they summed it up pretty quickly and that gave us a bit of an edge," Lee said.
Having played three games in five days, which saw two wins over the Thunder and a loss to Perth Scorchers, the Hurricanes fly to Perth to face the Scorchers on Sunday.
The Scorchers are unbeaten from their two matches.
