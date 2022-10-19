Rail Trail withdrawn over car park hurdle

Two councils have disagreed over a rail trail development application.
Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard said he was "disappointed" over the withdrawal of the development application.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said he believed the decision was in the best interests of all parties.
The City of Launceston was expected to consider the DA at today's ordinary meeting.
The application was for a 14-kilometre recreation rail trail from Lilydale Fall Reserve to Wyena where it would continue in the Dorset area, where the trail had already been approved.
It would also include upgrades to the reserve falls car park.
However, following discussions with the City of Launceston, Dorset Council has withdrawn the application from consideration to provide time to further engage with the Lilydale community over the proposal.
Cr Howard said it was due to the lack of public consultation between the city council and the Lilydale community on the on the new car park.
"The reason it's disappointing is we didn't want to build a car park in the first place," he said.
"And at worst, we're prepared to reconfigure the current car park but it was the Launceston council that absolutely insisted that new car park be located where it is and designed the way it is being included in the DA, otherwise they weren't going to recommend it."
Cr van Zetten said Dorset Council initially approached the City of Launceston regarding use of the land at Lilydale Falls Reserve to provide parking and access to its proposed Rail Trail development.
"Launceston council officers worked collaboratively with their Dorset counterparts on the design of this aspect of the development application - specifically the car park and turning circle - which forms part of the overall North East Rail Trail project," he said.
Cr van Zetten said there has been a lot of discussion and some division within the communities along the proposed rail trail.
"Dorset withdrew its planning application from this week's City of Launceston council meeting to provide time to further engage with the Lilydale community," he said.
Cr Howard said the application would likely face council again in December this year.
In the agenda document for the October 20 meeting, in response to the petition brought to City of Launceston, it stated the report's recommendation asked the council determine to write to Dorset Council, requesting that it undertake public consultation directly with the Lilydale community and informs City of Launceston of the outcome.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.