Mitch Stagg to coach Longford in NTFA premier season 2023

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 20 2022 - 5:30am
New Longford coach Mitch Stagg is aiming to lead the Tigers to back-to-back flags. Picture by Rod Thompson

After breaking their 33-year senior premiership drought, Longford is preparing to defend their NTFA premier title.

