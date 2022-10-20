After breaking their 33-year senior premiership drought, Longford is preparing to defend their NTFA premier title.
Mitch Stagg, who has been the club's senior assistant coach the past four years, has stepped up to the top job.
He takes the reins from Beau Thorp who led the Tigers to their famous victory this year.
Stagg, who is taking on his first senior coaching gig, will be assisted by star players Josh Frankcombe and Luke Murfitt-Cowen.
The new coach said it was an honour to take on the role.
"I'm pretty humbled to be considered fit enough to lead such a storied club with a great history," he said.
"But I feel ready for the opportunity so I'm looking forward to sinking my teeth into it next year."
He feels the team is in a strong position to go back-to-back and the Tigers have already re-signed most of their flag-winning side.
"The group's really invested in what we've done over the past four or five years so they were all keen to commit straightaway," Stagg said.
Longford have also added Jett Maloney who starred for Launceston in this year's development league grand final with two majors.
Maloney was also the D-league leading goal-kicker this season.
"He's a former junior player at the club as well so that's really important," Stagg said.
"We've got a lot of players in our senior team at the moment that have come through our junior system.
"We're really proud of that as a club and Jett will add to that. He's a dynamic forward who is equally adept on the ground or in the air.
"We're excited about what he can add to our side next year."
Stagg, who played some juniors at Tigerland, went on to play senior footy at Longford, Fingal and Evandale. The 34-year-old retired from playing in 2018.
He said he had learned plenty from Thorp and the Tigers had tried to model themselves on Launceston which have won the past three State League premierships.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
