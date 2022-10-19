One of Longford's most storied cricketers with a tremendous resumé will reach his 300th club game on Saturday.
Josh Adams, a five-time 40-over premiership player, six-time T20 flag winner and eight-time TCL team of the year member, reaches the milestone as the Tigers face Evandale Panthers.
Downplaying it as "a pretty good honour", the 40-year-old joined Longford in the early 2000s.
"I began my cricket at Bracknell, played there for a few years and all my mates went to Longford and that's pretty much where I've stayed apart from three years at Westbury and a couple of years playing footy in Adelaide," he said.
Adams has been with Longford across two competitions - the Northern Midlands and the TCL - and says the club has changed a lot since he joined.
"We only used to have the two teams and now we have four senior men's teams, a women's team and two junior teams as well, so it's changed a fair bit," he said.
"I'm pretty proud of it. It's been a big part of my life and to see it change from where it was to what it is now, it gives you a good bit of joy."
Adams' long stint at the club has seen plenty of success, featuring a premiership record plenty would be jealous of.
For the top-order batter, the 2015-16 flag stands out, being their first in the TCL, starting a premiership three-peat after being beaten in the previous two grand finals.
"To win three in a row in the TCL, we hadn't sort of broken that duck and to win the three in a row was obviously the highlight - there's been some good times," he said.
In their second TCL flag, 2016-17, the club broke an Australian record for the most premierships in a season, winning all grades while Adams was coach - a role he had for seven years, only handing over to Richard Howe this season.
Despite handing the coaching role over, he doesn't look like slowing down on-field, hitting 54 in the Tigers' win against ACL.
"I still love hanging around with my mates and having a bit of fun. I've still got the competitiveness there so while I can still do that and have a bit of fun, I'll play for as long as I can," he said.
"I'm coming to the end of it that's for sure but while I'm still enjoying it and can still play a role for the team, we'll see what happens."
Club president Phil Dodd had nothing but good words to say about Adams.
"Josh is a champion on and off the field," Dodd said.
"Everyone stands that much taller in his presence and he is one of, if not the best, leaders I've ever seen, and I don't think too many out there in the cricketing world would disagree.
"His commitment to the Longford Cricket Club is second to none and he still has a lot to offer on-field and hopefully we see him go for another couple of seasons."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
