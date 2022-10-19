The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

TCL: Longford's Josh Adams to reach 300 club games

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
October 19 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford veteran Josh Adams will play his 300th game for the club on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

One of Longford's most storied cricketers with a tremendous resumé will reach his 300th club game on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.