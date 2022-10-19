The Examiner
Special Olympics soccer teams enjoying UTAS Stadium surface

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 19 2022 - 6:00am
Special Olympics Australia football technical delegate Eddie Meechan at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Brian Allen

"I've been involved in the Special Olympics for 27 years and it's the best surface we've ever played on. Our athletes are really happy to play on a surface that highlights their skills."

