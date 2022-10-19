Special Olympics soccer teams enjoying UTAS Stadium surface

"I've been involved in the Special Olympics for 27 years and it's the best surface we've ever played on. Our athletes are really happy to play on a surface that highlights their skills."
Special Olympics Australia football technical delegate Eddie Meechan has been thrilled with the National Games' soccer competition this week at UTAS Stadium.
There's eight teams involved and the sides were sorted into divisions on Monday before the tournament started on Tuesday.
There are three outfits in division one and five in division two.
As Meechan explained, creating a level-playing field is an important part of the Games.
"The quality here is excellent. The two divisions are very close and competitive, there's no team a lot better than the other," he said.
"It's an ideal situation."
He also praised the UTAS ground staff for their help this week.
Meechan, who is Sydney-based and originally hails from Scotland, started volunteering at the Special Olympics in 1995.
He has coached NSW and has been to the world games with multiple Australian teams.
He explained how COVID was still impacting the Games.
"New South Wales are normally a strong team in the Special Olympics but we've got no (soccer) teams here from there due to decisions made by the committee on the COVID situation," he said.
"Also because of the lack of players nominating for positions based on the COVID situation because it can take 12 months from when you nominate to when you actually play.
"Obviously, the COVID situation back then was different."
While some states haven't been able to get sides to Tassie, Queensland has three teams.
Eric De Klerk is coaching Queensland 2 who had a 1-0 win and a nil-all draw on day one of competition.
He said his players had been blown away by the UTAS surface and even the grass areas off the field.
De Klerk, who has been involved with the Special Olympics for four years, praised the divisioning process.
"The grading was really good because most of the teams are on par," he said.
He coaches in Brisbane and explained Queensland had monthly competitions with their nine Special Olympics clubs.
