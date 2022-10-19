Gallery: Players scoring goals on premier surface

Soccer is one of the nine sports on offer at this year's Special Olympics Australia National Games.
The teams have relished the opportunity to play at UTAS Stadium and there are more than 50 players.
There's eight teams involved and the sides were sorted into divisions on Monday before the tournament started on Tuesday.
There are three outfits in division one and five in division two.
Special Olympics Australia football technical delegate Eddie Meechan has been thrilled with competition this week.
"I've been involved in the Special Olympics for 27 years and it's the best surface we've ever played on," he said.
"Our athletes are really happy to play on a surface that highlights their skills."
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs was on hand to captured these snaps on Wednesday.
