Stadium case rests on dodgy foundations

Brilliantly stupid is an apt description of Elise Archer's contribution to debate surrounding the Hobart stadium proposal.
With the government under fire in parliament over its contentious plan to build a $750 million sports ground, the frontbencher weighed in with a revealing interjection.
"I could have sworn Hobart was the capital city," Ms Archer - a former Hobart City alderman - was heard to say on Tuesday.
In a few short words, Ms Archer brilliantly highlighted the worst of the parochialism evident in Tasmania; the entitlement mentality that is so petty, so shallow.
That Hobart's status as our capital somehow confers special privileges has long been an argument that has fallen flat with the majority of Tasmanians who don't live under the shadow of Mount Wellington..
What was really stupid about Ms Archer's utterance, however, was that she chose to make it at a time when the government is desperately trying to convince us that the stadium will be of benefit to all Tasmanians.
And, frankly, it's not doing a good job.
The economic impact assessment that it continues to rely on to justify the stadium is built on some rather dodgy foundations.
It was informed by some government "analysis" of a predicted 44-event schedule, which is questionable to say the least.
As we have reported, this event schedule envisages that a Tasmanian AFL club - which is what is driving the new stadium - would play seven of its rostered home games in the South, and only four in the North.
That's not what was suggested previously.
What's worse are the over the top predictions of stadium concerts, along with A-League and NRL games.
Six of the former a year are expected to attract average crowds at 70 per cent capacity; that is, more than 16,000 people.
There would be very few acts touring Australia that would attract such numbers, and it's doubtful many of those would add the expense of coming to Tasmania in the first place. It'd be great, but let's be realistic.
Similarly, where is the evidence that we could attract six and seven games of A-League and NRL respectively each year, and how much more would that cost?
The government has questions to answer, and blithely justifying the stadium on the basis Hobart is the capital won't cut it.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.