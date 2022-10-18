The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL || Capital city status the most parochial of arguments

By Editorial
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:44pm, first published 8:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stadium case rests on dodgy foundations

Brilliantly stupid is an apt description of Elise Archer's contribution to debate surrounding the Hobart stadium proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.