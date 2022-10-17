The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community Care Tasmania CEO Wendy Mitchell hopes new centre will alleviate shortage of support workers

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:31am, first published October 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Helen Polley (left), CCT chairman Simon Reeves and CEO Wendy Mitchell. Picture by Ben Seeder

The Federal Government will provide $2.8 million in funds to help Launceston not-for-profit Community Care Tasmania build a training and respite centre adjacent to its new headquarters in Kings Meadows, Senator Helen Polley confirmed on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.