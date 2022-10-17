The Federal Government will provide $2.8 million in funds to help Launceston not-for-profit Community Care Tasmania build a training and respite centre adjacent to its new headquarters in Kings Meadows, Senator Helen Polley confirmed on Tuesday.
The new centre, which is part of a planned $11.4 million multi-phase expansion of Community Care Tasmania's site, will allow training of up to 55 support workers per year, and will provide six respite care rooms to help alleviate the city's shortage of beds for aged care patients.
"This as a project that will be able to be replicated throughout regional Australia because ... those people who are skilled up and trained here ... will be job ready when they go out in the aged care or the disability sector," Senator Polley said.
"We need more nurses in aged care, so this will go some way in helping to skill up and train the carers, that rollout of 55 carers each and every year at this stage."
She said she was determined to get the funding earmarked in the Federal Government's upcoming budget to ensure there were no delays with the builders, Vos, who are constructing CCT's headquarters.
CCT chairman, Simon Reeve, said the training and respite centre would be a "resource" for all Tasmanians.
CEO, Wendy Mitchell, said CCT's main problems were attracting, training and retaining support workers.
"This training facility will be about delivering those skills and that training in a real live environment, and we need more support workers and we need them with the fine skills."
The project's four stages include the headquarters, the respite and training centre, a care centre, and interdependent living units.
