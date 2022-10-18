The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Commonwealth and Tasmanian governments reach agreement on funding of Marinus Link

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 18 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A final investment decision on Marinus Link is due in 2024.

The state and federal government on Wedsnesday will sign a partnership agreement to jointly fund the Marinus Link project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.