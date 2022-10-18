Several greyhound activists attended the West Tamar Council meeting on Tuesday to oppose an application for domestic animal breeding, boarding, or training, by Anthony Bullock.
At the ordinary meeting, councillors heard from a number of community members who were opposed to the planning application, and during question time, councillors also heard from a number of supporters for the application.
Jan Davis, RSPCA CEO, believed the documents within the planning application were "inadequate".
"In my view....the applicant has failed to identify and respond to a number of obvious risks and issues that need to be dealt with in an application like this," Ms Davis said.
Veteran greyhound trainer, Neville Allison was also in attendance and said he heard a lot of statements which he believed to be "utterly false".
"The problem with this meeting today is that the hidden agenda is not about the permit for the property owner, it is about shutting the greyhound industry down, and that is the sole issue of the activists in the room today," he said.
Council passed a motion to approve the planning application, but imposed a number of conditions.
Cr Peter Kearney voted in favour of the planning application and said he believed the right thing to do in this case was to pass it with the conditions which he believed would deliver the best possible outcome.
According to assessing officers, "The treatment of greyhounds by the applicant ... is not relevant to the planning assessment under the Scheme,".
