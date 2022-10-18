State government to pay health workers one-off bonuses

Frontline health workers will receive two instalments of promised bonus payments next month.
The state government in August pledged to give about 11,500 workers a bonus payment of $2000 on a pro-rata basis.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday said eligible frontline workers in the Health Department could expect to see two payments on November 2 and 16.
He said Ambulance Tasmania frontline workers would receive payments on November 3 and 17, in line with their paydays.
Mr Rockliff said the Frontline Health COVID Allowance payment was offered on the basis that the escalation allowance was retired and relevant industrial action was ceased.
"The new allowance also provides workers with a payment now," he said.
"It is not reliant on future escalation periods that may or may not tip over the 30-day threshold.
"It better recognises workers in North-West and district hospitals that have spent less time at escalated levels."
Mr Rockliff said the payment would support nurses, midwives, doctors, pharmacists, allied health professionals, paramedics, orderlies, ward clerks, food services, laboratory staff, cleaners and the COVID vaccination and testing clinic workforce.
