Llama farmers unveil business

One of the Northern Midland's newest agriculture ventures kicked off with an open day over the weekend, to raise money for improvements to Campbell Town's Bicentennial Park.
Located near Deloraine for many years, the owners of the unique farm experience enterprise, Llama Farma, were moving to the mainland and needed to sell their business, including all 18 llamas.
Kim Peart and Jennifer Bolton were looking to buy more alpacas, and three llamas to train to pull a cart, but decided they would adopt the large family of llamas to live at Midgard, on their 20 acres of land in the east of Ross.
Mr Peart, who is running for the position of Northern Midlands mayor, said the "beautiful animals" were trained for people to take them for a walk.
