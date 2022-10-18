The Examiner
TFS, SES, Parks and Wildlife, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and the Bureau of Meteorology converge

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:48am, first published 5:30am
Chief Officer Tasmania Fire Service Dermot Barry at the Tas Fire and Emergency services bushfire season briefing. Picture By Rod Thompson

Tasmania's firefighting agencies are banding together ahead of the upcoming bushfire season, with more than 100 people taking part in a multi-agency pre-season briefing in Launceston on Tuesday.

