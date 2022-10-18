Tasmania's firefighting agencies are banding together ahead of the upcoming bushfire season, with more than 100 people taking part in a multi-agency pre-season briefing in Launceston on Tuesday.
Representatives from Tasmania Fire Service, State Emergency Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Meteorology presented a wide range of topics, sharing information and updates ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.
"Tasmania Fire Service and our partner agencies have been working hard to ensure we are prepared for the bushfires that we will experience this summer," said TFS Chief Officer, Dermot Barry.
"While we are expecting a normal bushfire season, in Tasmania that means we will have bushfires and Total Fire Ban days - because that is normal for our state during the summer months."
"With recent rainy days, it can be easy for people to become complacent about the threat, but we know bushfires will occur in Tasmania over the coming months - what we don't know is exactly where they will happen."
"We have been busy training our people and conducting fuel reduction burns where we can, and just as we are prepared, we need Tasmanians across the state to take action now."
"The best defence against bushfires is knowing your risk and preparing accordingly."
"Now is the time for all Tasmanians to develop and practice bushfire survival plans, clean up yards and gutters, and remove flammable waste from around the home to create a defendable space."
For information about preparing your property visit www.fire.tas.gov.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
