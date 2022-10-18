Mona Foma has today announced more key artists for its 2023 music program. Bikini Kill, Angel Olsen and Peaches are set to join Pavement on the line up for Mona Sessions in nipaluna / Hobart across 24-26 February.
In Launceston, Perturbator, The Chills and Kae Tempest will take to the stage for the Old Tafe Sessions in Mona Foma's new festival hub for 2023 in Launceston from 17-19 February, with full line ups for all Sessions in both cities still to come.
The opening night of the Old Tafe Sessions in Launceston on Friday 17 February features one of New Zealand's most legendary and enduring bands, The Chills.
Starting their career in 1980 with indie label Flying Nun Records, the song writing skills, live energy and determination of front-man Martin Phillipps has built the band a large and loyal cult following around the world, including their recent SXSW performances where the band was awarded The Grulke Prize for International Career Act.
Artistic director of Mona Foma Brian Ritchie, said Mona Foma's will effusively launch back into international artists big-time in 2023.
"The intellectual, spiritual and partying life of Tasmania cannot help but be enriched by such a diverse range of artists as renaissance person Kae Tempest, provocateur Peaches and her raunchy mob, storyteller Angel Olsen, pioneers and forerunners Bikini Kill, venerable Antipodean philosophers, The Chills and the enveloping miasma of Perturbator," he said.
"This in addition to already announced Bon Iver and Pavement, plus a whole lot more to come. Stay tuned.'
Tickets for both the Old Tafe Sessions in Launceston and Mona Sessions in nipaluna / Hobart are on sale at 9am on Monday 24 October at monafoma.net.au
Mona Foma returns to Launceston from 17-19 February and nipaluna / Hobart from 24-26 February 2023.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
