The 2022 local government elections are looming closer with polls closing next week on October 25.
Elections, conducted by postal ballot, will be held to fill councillor, mayor and deputy mayor positions for all 29 local councils statewide.
Each council has between 7 and 12 councillors including a mayor and deputy who will be elected for a four-year term of office.
Launceston currently sits second to last in the polls, at 47.01 per cent and 23,252 votes returned.
The city sits above Hobart in last place, at 42.67 per cent and 16,449 votes returned.
Dorset council sits on top at 59.31 per cent of votes returned.
It's the first time voting has been made compulsory in Tasmania, with the intention to "lift the community's perception of local government and its importance by bringing local council elections into line with State and Federal elections," according to Minister for Local Government Nic Street in a statement from June.
More information on local voting can be found at https://www.tec.tas.gov.au/local-government/elections-2022/index.html
