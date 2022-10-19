Flood of anglers wait for levels to drop

Many anglers will need to wait for flooding to ease before going after trout inland or trying in the brine for other species upset by freshwater inflows.
Inland fisheries closed by floods include the North Esk River's Corra Lynn reserve plus the Nineteen Lagoons and Lake Augusta because part of the road there has been washed away. For more information, ring the Parks and Wildlife Centre on 67 012104.
One main road to highland waters was also closed recently following a landslide near Poatina. On a brighter note, Brushy Lagoon and Craigbourne Dam were each stocked with 140 domestic Atlantic salmon averaging 1.5 kilograms.
Although daily temperatures are increasing, anglers along Northern rivers should wait for lower water and beware of snakes like those one veteran spotted last Monday washed out along Brumbys Creek.
Some popular highland lakes have risen over ground long dry that trout are certain to inspect. Worth checking is feeding activity along freshly-flooded edges of lakes like Arthurs, Woods and Great Lake while all North-Western lakes except Rowallan have been spilling.
Before Four Springs Lake also spilled, several knowledgeable anglers reported spotting mayfly duns there but only occasionally, and for one veteran fly-fisher success depended on no wind or weed. The other described trout rising to duns as oncers but said several anglers fishing nymphs before the floods netted four brownies and two rainbows.
