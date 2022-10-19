A 47-year-old schizophrenic man who committed a violent, dangerous and unprovoked attack in a Kings Meadows gym will be admitted to and detained in a secure mental health unit indefinitely.
Paul Justin Smyth, 48, was found not guilty by way of insanity of the charge of committing an unlawful act intended to cause bodily harm in Tasmania's first judge-only trial in August.
Justice Michael Brett found that Smyth was insane when he stabbed Luke John Duncan, 32, in the Zap Fitness gym about 1.30pm on July 1, 2020.
Justice Brett commended a statement from Mr Duncan which he relied on in sentencing.
"I have also been provided with a report from the man against whom the crime was committed," he said.
"This sets out his views about the appropriate disposition. I must say that I found his remarks to be thoughtful, perceptive, unselfish and helpful."
The judge-only trial heard that Duncan entered the gym at about 12pm shortly before Smyth entered with a bag containing a knife.
"The accused retrieved the knife and strode directly to Mr Duncan and stabbed him twice to the side of the head in quick succession," he said.
Mr Duncan also received cuts to the hand after he noticed the knife.
Two gym users came to Mr Duncan's aid and removed the knife from Smyth's hand.
Justice Brett said he was satisfied that Smyth intended to disfigure Mr Duncan and the attack was completely unjustifiable.
He said that Smyth could have killed Mr Duncan in the random attack.
Witnesses gave evidence that Smyth seemed "spaced out" and in a "zombie mode".
Justice Brett said the finding of insanity arose from Smyth's experience of symptomology of a long-standing underlying condition of schizophrenia.
Section 21 of the Criminal Justice (Mental Impairment) Act provides that in the case of such a verdict, I am to make one of the orders set out in that section, either a restriction order or a supervision order.
"Both psychiatrists recommend a restriction order. I agree with this recommendation," Justice Brett said.
"Mr Smyth was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 31 and had been experiencing symptoms, including auditory hallucinations, for many years before that.," he said.
He said Smyth's compliance with anti-psychotic treatment, in particular, taking the medication has been variable and subject to his social circumstances from time to time.
"The deterioration in his social circumstances and a commensurate decline in his mental health since his mother's death, culminated in the attack on the complainant in this case," he said.
"The attack itself and the circumstances leading up to it demonstrate vividly both his incapacity to properly comply with treatment and self-manage the symptoms of the schizophrenia when alone in the community, and the inability of community mental health resources to ensure that compliance."
Mr Smyth has been in custody since the attack.
"All of the doctors, including his treating psychiatrist in the prison, are of the view that there is a significant risk that if he is released back into the community without prior significant rehabilitation and a plan for ongoing support, his mental health will again deteriorate with consequent risk to both the community and himself," he said.
"In these circumstances, there is simply not adequate resources for his treatment and support in the community.
He said a supervision order was inappropriate.
"A restriction order, of course, will mean that Mr Smyth with will remain in custody for an undefined period," he said.
He can be reintroduced back into the community in a staged and controlled way, through what Dr Jordan describes as a "well-established leave program".
"This would seem to maximise the prospects of an eventual successful transition back into the community on a full-time basis," Justice Brett said.
