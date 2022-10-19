The Examiner
Paul Justin Smyth committed a violent unprovoked attack

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 19 2022 - 12:30am
Police investigating the stabbing at a Zap Fitness gym in 2020

A 47-year-old schizophrenic man who committed a violent, dangerous and unprovoked attack in a Kings Meadows gym will be admitted to and detained in a secure mental health unit indefinitely.

