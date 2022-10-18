There was a buzz at the Northern Athletics Centre as the first medals of the Special Olympics Australia National Games were won on Tuesday.
Victorian Amelie Lague, 17, won the women's 1500 metres in 6:41:63 minutes while Queensland's Greg Venner, 15, took out the men's in 5:11:04.
Lague got to share the win with her mum, Cally, who was trackside.
The teenager, whose home club is Melbourne Inner East, loved the race and felt she did her best. She also competed in the 3000m on Tuesday and is running in the 800m and 4x100m relay on Wednesday.
Lague, also a keen triathlete, is otherwise interested in snow sports and competes in alpine skiing.
Venner, who hails from Bundaberg, had a strong Queensland contingent cheering him on as he rounded the track.
"It was good, it was fast and there were heaps of quick people in it," he said.
He started running when he was 10 and it's his first time competing at the national event.
Special Olympics Australia CEO Pierre Comis summed up the electric atmosphere on day one of the Games.
"There's an energy I haven't experienced in the last few years I've been with the Special Olympics," he said.
"COVID has had an impact on that but athletes and volunteers are just itching to do what they do best, which is get together at these multi-sport events and celebrate inclusion," he said.
Comis highlighted what the Special Olympics movement is all about.
"It's not just enabling the athletes to do what they do," he said.
"But it's being able to really help make them visible in the community and shed light on intellectual disability and the capabilities our athletes have.
"And the fact there is a place for everyone in this country."
He said this year's national games were slightly scaled back due to COVID which had impacted the athletes' preparation.
Comis provided insight into the spirit of the Games.
"A lot of people will think of Special Olympics and they hear that word Olympics and immediately think high-performance," he said.
"Our national games are every four years and you do qualify to go to the world games as well.
"However, we offer weekly sports training and competition through our clubs all around the country in multiple sports. So all of these athletes competing here in Launceston, they train week in, week out at their local clubs.
"This is just the competition side of what we offer and the competition itself is not high-performance.
"It's very much grassroots participation and everybody can have a go."
