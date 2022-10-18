A greyhound having only his second start had the track buzzing after a near record-breaking run in a juvenile race in Hobart on Tuesday.
Raider's Guide recorded a time of 25.60 seconds while winning the second heat of the George & Eileen Johnston Puppy Championship, a time-honoured race previously held at the now defunct Devonport track.
He was only 0.16 seconds outside the track record set by high quality sprinter Stanley Gordon three years ago.
It was reportedly the fifth fastest time ever recorded for the Hobart 461m distance.
The run was so quick some pundits were querying the accuracy of the time but club officials said it was checked independently and there was no suggestion it was not correct.
Raider's Guide is trained at Mangalore by Gary Fahey who races him in partnership with his brother Greg.
He was sent out $2.90 favourite and was the second fastest to begin from box 4.
He ran to the front off the back straight and went on to score by five lengths from early leader Rojo Henry.
The favourites for the four Puppy Championship heats all made it through to the final but they didn't all win.
The Scott Bryan-trained Finloch Cash ($1.90f) got punters away on the right note in the first heat when he overcame a slow start and a check near the home turn to score narrowly.
Favourite Rojo Boloney ($1.85) went down in an incident-packed third heat but looked unlucky when beaten a head by the Anthony Bullock-trained Black Spitfire.
After seconds in the first three heats, trainer Joshua Wright broke through in the fourth with Harden Up Johnny ($2.60) who flew along in front before getting home by just under a length from the fast-finishing favourite Hit The Switch ($1.50).
The first two placegetters in each heat qualified for next week's $9000 final where the box draw is - 1 Rojo Boloney, 2 Hey Thunder, 3 Black Spitfire, 4 Raider's Guide, 5 Rojo Henry, 6 Finloch Cash, 7 Hit The Switch, 8 Harden Up Johnny.
The St Marys Pacing Club has announced that its New Year's Day race meeting will go ahead as scheduled.
The club was unable to fill executive positions on its committee at its recent annual meeting and as a result called a special general meeting to discuss its future.
Prior to that meeting, held last Friday, club secretary Craig Woods put out a call for help on Facebook.
He said some committee members were struggling with health issues and "it would be nice to see some new faces willing to give us some assistance in setting up the week before and on the day of the races."
"We are willing to continue ... but we do need a bit of assistance otherwise the race day has got too big for the few of us to keep going," he said.
Fortunately for one of the state's iconic race meetings, the situation is now looking much better.
Following the special meeting, Woods posted that the executive positions had now been filled.
"We are pleased to announce that we have decided to continue on and the club will be racing on New Year's Day," he said.
Ben Yole has set a national record for the most number of starters in a season - with more than two months still to go.
Yole has had 3636 runners, comprising 3314 in Tasmania, 314 in Victoria and eight in NSW.
He is only one win shy of reaching 300 national winners for the season.
International galloper Lims Cruiser, who won two of Tasmania's biggest races last season, has been retired.
The now 10-year-old raced 37 times for 10 wins and more than $2 million in earnings.
He won twice at group 1 level in Singapore and contested group 1 races in England before injury forced him off the scene for 20 months.
He was sent to Tasmania to be rehabilitated by Stephen and Yasmin Maskiell and eventually returned to the track in February last year.
The Casino Prince gelding was lightly-raced over the following 11 months before returning to the winners' list in the Tasmanian Stakes at Elwick in January when he beat The Inevitable and Mandela Effect.
He followed up two starts later with what was to be his final win in the Mowbray Stakes on Launceston Cup day, beating Mandela Effect and Victorian visitor Biometric.
Yasmin Maskiell said on Facebook that Lims Cruiser had retired "sound, happy and with nothing more to prove" after a stellar career.
Imported stayer Interpretation will get a chance to chase a rare double if he wins Wednesday's $500,000 Geelong Cup.
Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are trying to get the Irish five-year-old into the Melbourne Cup where he is currently 32nd in the order of entry.
He needs a weight penalty for winning the Geelong Cup to be assured of a start.
Three horses have completed the Geelong Cup - Melbourne Cup double in modern times - Media Puzzle (2002), Americain (2010) and Dunaden (2011) - which may give the impressive that the Geelong Cup is a good guide to Australia's greatest race.
In fact, they are the only dual winners in 150 years.
The last Tasmanian horse to win the Geelong Cup was Brallos who ran a track record in 1977. Malua won in 1889.
Interpretation is the $4 favourite with tab.com.au.
A three-time winner from 2000m to 2800m in Ireland, Interpretation has raced only three times in Australia including a last-start third to Lunar Flare in the Bart Cummings at Flemington 18 days ago.
His main danger could be another import, Luncies, who caught the eye when a fast-finishing sixth to Smokin' Roman in the Turnbull Stakes.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
