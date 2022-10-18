Horticulture giant Costa will be watching the skies carefully, saying further extreme weather has potential to hit its earnings.
"While we do not expect any further material impact from recent heavy rainfalls experienced across the country, further downside risk is possible if extreme adverse weather continues," Costa said in a trading update on Monday.
Its comments followed very heavy rainfall and flooding in Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales.
Weather conditions had previously hit the company's citrus business.
"Adverse weather conditions, including both higher rainfall and cooler temperatures, have persisted," it said.
"Despite harvest volumes being in line with budget, the previously reported lower quality levels across all citrus regions have continued, which has resulted in considerably lower pack-outs, as well as reduced volumes of first grade fruit for export.
"The market demand and pricing in our export destinations remains very strong, which augurs well for the 2023 season."
Costa said full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for its citrus category would be considerably lower than previously forecast.
The news was better for the rest of its business segments.
"The balance of the portfolio continues to perform in line with expected levels in berries, tomatoes and mushrooms, as well as a strong calendar year 2022 result from the international business unit," Costa said.
"The avocado category in the second half is benefiting from improved pricing, which should deliver a modest gain from previous levels."
It said the Queensland citrus crop had been harvested and packed.
"The southern crops in the Riverland and Sunraysia are almost 80 per cent through the harvest, with late navels and mandarins still to be packed and sold," it said.
The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday afternoon forecast further heavy weather.
"Dry conditions will be short-lived, as widespread rain and storms are forecast across eastern Australia later this week," it said.
"Depending on how the weather systems move, severe thunderstorms are possible, with heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding being the main risk.
"Damaging winds and large hail are also possible.
"Residents and communities living on or near any rivers, creeks and streams or in low lying areas, especially in southern Queensland, much of inland New South Wales, Victoria and northern Tasmania are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecast and warnings."
