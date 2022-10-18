Launceston's Jayden Pearson will get his first taste at umpiring international hockey this week.
The 25-year-old, who also coaches Launceston City, will be on the whistle at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, an FIH under-21s tournament.
The tournament sees six nations - Australia, Malaysia, Great Britain, Japan, South Africa and India - take part, with Australia's first match on Saturday night.
"It's an exciting opportunity for me," Pearson said.
"I get an opportunity to work with some international-level umpire managers and umpire with a number of guys from other countries that I obviously haven't had any exposure to," he said.
"There's also the additional challenge of umpiring non-English speaking players, which is something that will be a new concept and require different management tools and techniques to be able to develop and fine tune."
Pearson's maiden international appointment came after umpiring the men's gold medal match at the under-21 national championships in July, with the opportunity there to take his career further following his Malaysian trip.
Having started umpiring at a young age, the former Riverside Primary and High School student has also played at a high level as a member of Tasmania's 2014 Australian Hockey League premiership side.
He said his playing experience certainly helps him on match-day.
"From an understanding point of the game, I'm able to apply a lot of things from playing to translate across to be able to try and get good outcomes for players," he said.
"I'm able to put myself in their position and able to understand whether people are intentionally trying to do stuff or whether it's accidental, to then get a gauge and be able to interpret play really well."
Following the tournament, Pearson will be straight back into Hockey One commitments, umpiring the Tassie Tigers' final home game against NSW Pride on November 4 before potentially being selected for the finals week in Bendigo later that month.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
