Greater Northern Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds has backed new powerplay rules being introduced this season.
Brought into this year's Women's Big Bash League and also being used in Cricket Tasmania Premier League, the rules alter the timing of the mandatory six overs of powerplay during which only two fielders are allowed out of the circle.
Four of the overs are automatically at the start of the innings, with the remaining two "power surge" overs to be chosen by the batting side after the 10th over.
The rule has already been used in the BBL for two seasons and will also come into the Cricket North competition this year.
"I quite like it because it becomes a really tactical move when you take it," Simmonds said.
"It forces a change on the opposition over when they bowl their better bowlers and the batting side can draw that out of them.
It adds quite an interesting dynamic to the game- Raiders coach Darren Simmonds
"Immediately when you use it one of their best bowlers will come back on rather than wait for overs 18-20 so you can draw them back and change their plans.
"It adds quite an interesting dynamic to the game."
The rule has been in place all season but this weekend will see the Raiders' first fixtures since losing Corinne Hall (Sydney Thunder), Sasha Moloney (Melbourne Stars), Emma-Manix-Geeves, Ruth Johnston, Julia Cavanough and Hayley Silver-Holmes (Hobart Hurricanes) to their WBBL teams.
Simmonds said his whole team will need to be on top of the rule to decide when to take the power surge.
"For the last few weeks we've had Sash, Em, Jules and Ruth who are familiar with it, but this week we will need our other batters to be aware of it because they make the call so we've all got to be on the same page.
"We want to make sure we've got set batters in, that makes sense. You don't want to take it too late when you might have lost wickets and have no set batters.
"It's very important that our batters read the situation because they are the ones who are going to call it."
Without the WBBL stars, Simmonds said his Raiders team "is going to change significantly" but will give good opportunities to the likes of Ava Curtis, Meg Radford, Montana Bradley, Kate Sherriff and Alice McLauchlan.
The men's competition shifts from one to two-day mode with the Raiders side taking on Glenorchy at New Town Oval for the next two Saturdays.
This will be followed by a welcome return to the side's spiritual home of UTAS Stadium for another two-dayer against Lindisfarne on November 5-6.
Tim Coyle's side have one win from three one-dayers thus far and sit eighth on the nine-team ladder.
North Hobart, who stormed home to win a thrilling rain-reduced Duckworth-Lewis encounter by four wickets at the TCA Ground on Saturday, remain undefeated along with University.
