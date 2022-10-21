Ray's son Michael, who was an amateur rider and is still a successful Tasmanian trainer, took Piping Lane for a gallop a few days after they got him home. Michael was horrified to find that he had to slap the horse to keep him going. "He couldn't win at the black stump," Michael announced to his parents. He told his father not to reveal to others in the racing industry that he had paid a princely $6000 for the horse, otherwise "someone might put you in an asylum". Ray replied: "It'll be the cheapest $6000 we ever spent."

