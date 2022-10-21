The greatest rags to riches story in Tasmania's sporting history began in a paddock at Epping Forest.
When Piping Lane was foaled on the property Glasslough in 1966, he was so small people confused him for a great dane. He was parrot-mouthed and therefore hard to feed. His mother, a mare named Londonderry Air, had been used mainly as a stockhorse, tailing sheep.
The young man who bred the foal, Rick Prevost, had repaired fences for a landowner and - instead of asking for payment - he accepted a free service to a stallion. Prevost chose to use the free service by sending 14-year-old Londonderry Air to Lanesborough, who had sired Beer Street, which won the 1970 Caulfield Cup. However, Rick wasn't trying to breed a racehorse - he just wanted a stockhorse, and he broke in the unnamed gelding on his farm.
Prevost wanted to go for a holiday, so he sold the unraced two-year-old for $100 to Ned Peterson, a farmer at Westbury. Ned's son James recalls that Piping Lane shared a paddock with the family's pet sheep, Amanda.
"He was a disappointing horse," James says. "He ran last in his first two races and then had a string of fourths and fifths. Stayers often take a long time to develop, but he didn't show much promise." The plain-looking brown gelding was beaten 13 times before he finally broke through for a win in a maiden plate at Mowbray racecourse in 1971, ridden by a young Leon Laskey.
On New Year's Day 1972 Piping Lane was entered for the eight and a half furlong (1700 metres) Longford Cup and rounded up his modest opposition to claim the prizemoney of $450 plus trophy, a silver teapot, which Mrs Molly Peterson cherished - she used it to brew her morning cuppa for the rest of her days.
In the following weeks Piping Lane won the Devonport Cup and then the Hobart Cup, ridden by champion Victorian jockey Roy Higgins. Late on Hobart Cup Day, astute Devonport horseman Ray Trinder approached Higgins and asked whether he thought the gelding could win on the mainland. Higgins, whose nickname was 'The Professor,' answered, "At best he could win a nice little race in country Victoria - that's about all."
Despite Higgins' unflattering appraisal, 69-year-old Trinder believed Piping Lane had potential, and he was even more convinced of the horse's ability when he rallied from near last to finish second in the Launceston Cup. After that run, Trinder made an offer to Ned Peterson, who agreed to sell Piping Lane for $6000. "I wasn't too upset about dad selling Piping Lane," James Peterson says. "I was more upset about him selling the chaffcutter."
But Mrs Peterson and daughter Liz were as attached to the horse as they were to pet sheep Amanda, and they didn't want to part with either. Ned negotiated a compromise to appease his wife and children. He asked Trinder if the Peterson family could race Piping Lane in their colours one more time - in the Deloraine Cup on Easter Monday. Piping Lane finished an unlucky second at Deloraine and - in keeping with the sale agreement - the horse was loaded onto Trinder's truck.
Ray's son Michael, who was an amateur rider and is still a successful Tasmanian trainer, took Piping Lane for a gallop a few days after they got him home. Michael was horrified to find that he had to slap the horse to keep him going. "He couldn't win at the black stump," Michael announced to his parents. He told his father not to reveal to others in the racing industry that he had paid a princely $6000 for the horse, otherwise "someone might put you in an asylum". Ray replied: "It'll be the cheapest $6000 we ever spent."
Ray, Michael and their stable foreman, Cyril Simpson, spent the next few months nurturing the gelding on their bush block.
Ray had dragged himself up from humble beginnings. He was an orphan and had left school at age 10 to work draft horses. He toiled on farms throughout his early life and at 14 he cobbled together enough money to buy a racing bicycle. In his late teens and 20s he mixed competitive cycling and motorcycle racing. One afternoon in Launceston he won the Tasmanian 250cc hillclimb motorcycle championship, then at night he won the Launceston Amateur Cycling Club's five-mile track title at the old York Park speedway.
Having to choose between bikes or horses, he opted for riding horses. "I decided it would be less dangerous to fall from a horse than to fall from a bike," he explained.
Ray had an uncanny eye for horses and was highly regarded for restoring several broken-down horses to good health. The show horse he owned and rode, Radiant, was chosen in the first team of horses that Australia sent to an Olympic Games, when the equestrian competition was held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1956.
While building his business career, Ray began riding horses in amateur races at age 40, and he won three Hunt Club Cups at Elwick. He was Australia's oldest amateur rider, a sprightly 66, when he won his third Hunt Club Cup in 1969. He rode his last winner at age 67 at Longford's 1970 New Year's Day meeting.
Simpson was besotted by the horse that he and Trinder called 'Pipo'. "He was a bit rough early, being parrot-mouthed and lop-eared, but he was a natural, quiet animal," Simpson, now aged 85, recalls fondly. "But Pipo was good to look after ... his box was easy to do ... he used to back into a corner when he needed to go, and he put it all in one nice corner for me."
In April 1972 Trinder and Simpson started Piping Lane's spring campaign with long, slow work on Pardoe beach, near their East Devonport stables. Remembering Higgins' words that the horse "might win a country cup - but that's about all", Trinder ran Piping Lane in the Warrnambool Cup, where he finished third. At his next start he was second in a 13 furlongs (2600 metres) race at Flemington. After that, Trinder turned Piping Lane out for a spell.
A month before the Melbourne Cup he handed the six-year-old to shrewd Victorian trainer George Hanlon. He progressed slowly, finishing 10th of 12 over 1600 metres at Moonee Valley, then 10th of 14 over 2000m at Caulfield - but Hanlon and Trinder were patient.
He then had three consecutive third placings - over 2500m at Flemington, 2000m at Caulfield and 2500m in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup, a good form guide to the Melbourne Cup.
The Tasmanian horse was allotted a postage stamp weight of 48kg for Australia's greatest race, the Melbourne Cup, and - with most top jockeys unable to ride at such a light weight - Hanlon and Trinder engaged lightweight South Australian John Letts for the ride. Letts, 28, had not heard of Piping Lane, and hadn't seen Flemington racecourse, let alone ridden on it. He didn't meet either Hanlon or Trinder until after the race.
When the jockeys started mounting up, Letts asked the strapper of the horse carrying saddlecloth 16 to leg him aboard. With no advice from the owner or trainer, Letts sidled up to veteran jockey Harry White and asked what tactics he should use. "Just put it to sleep," White, a man of few words, mumbled. "And wake it up at Chicquita Lodge." Letts imagined Chicquita Lodge to be a prominent high-rise hotel complex. "I spent most of the race looking for a hotel complex," he said afterwards.
Unable to see a high-rise building, Letts followed Roy Higgins when the champion jockey hustled forwards on the crowd's favourite, champion grey Gunsynd, the fabled 'Goondiwindi Grey'.
In the crowd of 103,000 Ray and Nelly Trinder, their son Michael and daughter-in-law Anne all had difficulty seeing the race. Ray was a small man and couldn't see over the people who stood in front of him as the horses flashed past the winning post. Ray clambered down the grandstand steps asking "What won? What won?" A voice replied, "The Tasmanian, Piping Lane, did you back it?" "No, but I own it," Ray said chirpily.
Meanwhile, Michael Trinder had tripped on the grandstand steps and had fallen head over heels. Embarrassed, he jumped to his feet and almost fell over again when he was told that Piping Lane had won the race - by just over a length from the favourites, Magnifique and Gunsynd.
Piping Lane became the only Tasmanian-bred horse to win the Cup during the 20th century and remains the only Cup winner that was bred and owned in Tasmania. At the presentation ceremony, Letts got to meet the owner and trainer, and the jockey learnt that Chicquita Lodge was a training stable in the back straight, well-known to local racing folk.
Back at their hotel, the Trinders were given their first congratulatory telegram - it was from Ned and Molly Peterson. When the Trinder family landed home on the day after the Cup, they were given a huge reception.
Their local council promptly renamed the street in which they lived Piping Lane. The Examiner's front-page headline was WE WIN CUP.
Nelly Trinder was the only family member who had bet on Piping Lane. Ray, Michael and stable foreman Simpson were all non-gamblers. The horse had started at bookmakers' odds of 40/1, but paid 68/1 on the Melbourne TAB, and Tasmanian bookmakers had to pay out to punters at the Melbourne odds. Thousands of Tasmanians had placed bets on the local hope, especially because the Trinder name was very popular throughout the 'Apple Isle'.
Piping Lane's win was a huge windfall for once-a-year Tasmanian punters. But the state's bookmakers were grief-stricken - they suffered huge losses, a few were sent deep into debt, and some lost their homes.
The young Rick Prevost, who had bred Piping Lane to be a stockhorse, won the Tasmanian breeders' trophy in 1971-72 and 1972-73, due to the results Piping Lane had produced.
Letts rode a Melbourne Cup winner again in 1980, Beldale Ball, but it was the Piping Lane story that built a career as a colourful racing personality. Two months ago he came to Tasmania as an ambassador for the Melbourne Cup and entertained Devonport Racing Club, Westbury RSL and two aged care facilities at Deloraine. The tour was pulled together by the energetic Lisa Buckby, a granddaughter of Ray Trinder, who has chronicled Piping Lane's story in a delightful booklet.
For many years after Piping Lane's Cup win, bus tours often stopped outside the Trinders' home and stables at East Devonport. The Cup trophy was always on display, and Ray and Nelly obliged every request for photos. "The Cup belongs to Tasmania," was Ray's mantra. "Pipo is Tasmania's horse."
Simpson, now 85, laughs when he recalls the crowds of enthusiastic mainland tourists who piled off buses hoping to pick up a souvenir of Tasmania's Melbourne Cup winner. "We had apple boxes full of horseshoes and I paired them off and cleaned them up. The people from the buses thought they were all Piping Lane's shoes. I didn't spoil their excitement. I got rid of all the shoes."
After Piping Lane's racing days were over, Ray took his old mate into the show ring, hacking him at country shows around Northern Tasmania. 'Pipo' became the only Melbourne Cup winner to end his career as a modest hunter, riding to the hounds with the Northern Hunt Club.
For several years the Trinders took Piping Lane to Melbourne to appear in the Cup-eve parade down Swanston Street. In 1993 Ray, then aged 90, rode the then 27-year-old Piping Lane in the parade.
In their twilight years Ray and his mate 'Pipo' went for long strolls every day around the farm, and through the bush. Ray didn't even need to attach the horse's lead. The two were inseparable. In May 1994 Ray died at the age of 91 and Piping Lane went a few months later at 29. The Trinder family buried Piping Lane in ground that was the front lawn of their property. The horse's headstone and a flagpole can be seen from the road signposted Piping Lane.
Ray's son Michael and grandson Adam are both successful trainers, based at Spreyton.
A former leading jumps jockey, Adam trained the mare Mystic Journey, who set Australian racing alight in the autumn of 2019 by winning the group one Australian Guineas and the inaugural All-Star Mile, both at Flemington. Mystic Journey had been bred by the Whishaw family at Armidale Stud, Carrick, and was sold as a yearling for a modest $11,000. She won more than $4 million in prizemoney.
Ray would have been delighted that his grandson transformed an unheralded Tasmanian-bred horse into a big-race winner, just as he had many years earlier with the parrot-mouthed foal that was bred to be a stockhorse and had changed hands for a paltry $100.
