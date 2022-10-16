The Examiner
Dr Bryn Parry will complete the Point to Pinnacle half marathon to raise money for motor neurone disease

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:02am, first published October 16 2022 - 3:30pm
Parry to Pinnacle team members Jess WIllard and Dr Lucas Parry are two of the supporters who will push Dr Bryn Parry up Mount Wellington. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Dr Bryn Parry was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) two years ago. By the time he was diagnosed he was having more trouble walking and now uses a wheelchair.

