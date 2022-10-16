Dr Bryn Parry was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) two years ago. By the time he was diagnosed he was having more trouble walking and now uses a wheelchair.
Despite the challenges, it's never dampened his spirits.
"I reckon the feeling of getting to the top is going to be pretty good," Dr Parry said.
On November 20, the Parry family will tackle the Point to Pinnacle marathon, with a team of 10 pushing Dr Parry up Mount Wellington to raise funds for MND research in Tasmania.
Parry to Pinnacle is being held in support of the Clifford Craig Foundation, which is currently facilitating Tasmania's first international multi-centre therapeutic MND trial at the Launceston General Hospital, led by neurologist Dr Lauren Giles.
"I've always loved running. I've done the Burnie 10 and the triple top but I've always wanted to do the point to pinnacle," Dr Parry said.
"I must have mentioned it to my son too many times, because he's agreed to push me up the hill."
Dr Lucas Parry did a similar fundraiser last year, raising money for his son who has Angleman syndrome.
"We pushed him in a racing pram up Mount Wellington and this year we've upped the ante," said Dr Lucas.
The marathon is 21.1 kilometers long with an elevation of 1,270 metres. Dr Lucas said he and his team have been training for the last few months, running around 16 to 17 kilometres each week.
Dr Parry said one of the reasons we wanted to support Clifford Craig is because they're one of the groups trialing an exciting application of existing medication in treating MND.
"Like a lot of interesting medical finds, when they have these unexpected results from other drugs nobody would imagine might help something else; it's a little bit like that," Dr Parry said.
He said in some other trials for this drug, patients seemed to recover from MND, but they need to recruit over 400 people worldwide to get enough numbers to really find out the answer.
"I'm glad to say I'm taking the drug at the moment and not getting any side effects, so we're keeping our fingers crossed."
"We're very pleased for all the assistance and interest people are giving us. A lot of people have been really excited by the concept and we really just want to support Clifford Craig because they're a wonderful institution that supports medical research, and it's something everybody in medicine should be interested in.
"We just hope for the sake of all those MND sufferers out there that we can get closer to a cure."
Chief executive officer of the Clifford Craig Foundation Peter Milne said the money raised will go towards MND research.
"We're wrapped to have someone with so much positivity. Obviously being a GP himself he understands what it's all about. He wants to see something done about it," Mr Milne said.
"Even if it doesn't help him, it may help someone in the future."
The fundraiser has a set target of $75,000, and in its first week of donations has raised $3,625.
Donations for the point to pinnacle run can be made at https://cliffordcraig.org.au/parry-to-pinnacle-for-mnd-research
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
