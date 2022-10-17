The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

James Hansen using Burnie 10 to launch bid for Paris Olympics

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
October 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hansen and Sam Clifford lead the field for the Clifford Craig Foundation 5km run at the UTAS Stadium Precinct earlier this month. Picture by Paul Scambler

The first home-state winner of the Launceston 10 is planning out a career path he hopes will take him from Riverside via Inveresk, Burnie, Hobart, Canberra and Bathurst to Paris.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.