The first home-state winner of the Launceston 10 is planning out a career path he hopes will take him from Riverside via Inveresk, Burnie, Hobart, Canberra and Bathurst to Paris.
James Hansen's immediate goal is a blue ribbon Tasmanian double as he hopes to use Sunday's Burnie 10 as a springboard to a possible world record, world championship and Olympic Games.
While open to tackling a variety of distances and surfaces, the 28-year-old remains focused on his favourite event.
"I still want to be a 1500m runner, that's where my big goals remain," he said.
"I want to try and make Paris in 2024 in the 1500. That will be my last chance at an Olympic Games. I've probably got one shot at it and think the qualifier is within reach. I don't think I've had a real shot at it before."
On the back of his eye-catching win at the Launceston 10 four months ago, Hansen plans to use the Burnie 10, Point to Pinnacle, Launceston Parkrun and Christmas Carnivals to prepare for a tilt at the world cross-country championships on Australian soil for the first time early next year.
The Launceston-born UTas Athletics Club runner, who overcame a blood clot on his brain and minor stroke in 2021, has outlined a meticulous schedule he hopes will lead to the French capital in two years' time.
Having spent a year in Sydney and five in Melbourne before moving back to Tasmania 18 months ago, the former Riverside Primary, High and Launceston College student has a two-year plan laid out beginning on the North-West Coast on Sunday.
Fresh from victory in his home-town Launceston 10, Hansen is resetting his goals for the Burnie equivalent.
"I want to be really competitive but Jack Rayner, the Australian (10,000m) record-holder is taking part," he said.
"I think I'm going better than I was in Launnie so I will go out and try to win. It will be hard, but I've got to give it a good shot.
"I've maybe done it five times but this year is probably my best shot at being right up there.
"I don't think I've even got top-five before so it's cool to feel I'm a shot at it.
"Burnie would have to be the biggest race in Tassie in terms of prestige. It is the one you grow up hearing about.
"It's got so much history and people have done it for years. One of my mum's cousins has done it nearly 40 years straight."
Having set an Australian parkrun record in August, Hansen is eyeing the global benchmark.
"I may have a crack at the global parkrun record before the end of the year. I really want to break that.
"I think it's 13.48. I ran 13.53 in Launnie four weeks ago. I also did 14.01 the other day in full control and I think it's there for me.
"I did not know what the global record was and I was only five seconds off it. I think it was set by a guy in the UK about 10 years ago.
"I do parkrun occasionally for training - about every four to six weeks. It helps with motivation when you have a lot of other people around as opposed to doing a lot of work by yourself.
"Launnie is a pretty fast course but it has a few hills so it would be cool to do the record on a course that's not the easiest.
"I would love to do it in Launnie on that course and try and inspire young Tasmanians that you can achieve a lot from Tasmania."
Hansen plans to give himself a Hobart mountain to climb on Sunday, November 20, in what is billed as the world's toughest half-marathon.
"I've never even done a half-marathon and I'm going straight in with one of the hardest so I'm probably going to regret it. It'll be a bit out of my comfort zone.
"I have run 30k in training but never raced a half-marathon.
"The furthest I've raced is 11km so it's a big step up and makes me take on some hills. I've been training on Grindelwald hill, Cormiston and Ecclestone roads and I've run up Mount Barrow."
Hansen plans to end his year at the Zatopek 10 in Melbourne and Tasmanian Christmas carnivals before grasping a unique opportunity next year.
The World Cross-Country Championships are in Bathurst on February 18 - the first time they have ever been held on Australia soil.
The championship trials are in Canberra's Stromlo Forest on January 15 and Hansen said they are too rare an opportunity to miss.
"It's not something I've really thought about before but the fact that it's in Australia, ever since the Launnie 10 I've thought it could be possible to have a crack.
"We've never had a home world cross-country before so it would be pretty cool to be able to do that and Bathurst is obviously quite a famous landmark in Australian sport.
"There is also a two-by-two relay on the same course so there could be a team of up to seven.
"When we've had teams of three, I've often been the fourth or fifth in line so this is a good opportunity to slip into a team."
Hansen went to the World University Games in South Korea in 2015 and Oceania Athletics Champs in Townsville in 2019 and would love to achieve more national selection.
"It would be huge for me. It's what I do sport for and something I've always wanted to do. You dream of making a home worlds team and to be able to wear the green and gold in Australia - there's not a much bigger thing you can do.
"And hopefully we could be quite competitive because we've got such good Australian runners at the moment and could build a good team and do Australia proud because distance running has been building here for a long time.
"Cross-country was probably not my first choice but it would be just as special as a world athletics championships."
If all the above goes to plan, Hansen plans to mirror what he did this year by heading north for another European track season.
"The good thing about the world cross-country champs is they're early in the year and that sets up the whole season. It's a perfect time to be in peak fitness to be able to get a bit more specific later on."
The Olympic 1500m qualifying time is 3.34:20 and, with a personal best of 3.37:60, Hansen is confident he can achieve it.
"I'll just keep working towards it. When I was overseas I raced in Belgium and was up against (Kenyan) Elijah Manangoi who is a former world champion (in 2017). He beat me but only by half a second.
"I think with the right race I can knock that time off."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.