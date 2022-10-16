Launceston's population is set to increase by about 1500 people this week as the Special Olympics Australia National Games returns to the town that held the competition's inaugural event over three decades ago.
Launceston's Silverdome was buzzing with excitement yesterday afternoon as the event's opening ceremony got underway. About 750 athletes proudly marched into the arena to a cheering crowd, led by flag and placard bearers who consisted of medical officers this year, in recognition of the important role they play at the games.
The Special Olympics Australia flag was then raised after several athletes and officials helped carry it, before the national anthem was sung by those in attendance.
One of the highlights of the ceremony was the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, where an athlete from each state and territory had the honour of carrying the Flame of Hope alongside a law enforcement officer.
Team Vitoria gymnast, Patrick Forsmann, then recited the athletes' oath on behalf of all participants, while Donna Georg-Dent from Team South Australia's basketball team represented the group leaders present by quoting the coaches' oath.
The games -which are being held from October 17 to 21 - are scheduled to comprise of various sports, including athletics, basketball, soccer, golf, gymnastics, and table tennis. Disability Services minister Jo Palmer called on the community to get out and support the 22 Tasmanian athletes competing in swimming, tennis, bocce, and bowling, at several venues across the city, including the Aquatic Centre, Launceston Lanes, Tennis World, UTAS Stadium and the Elphin Sports Centre.
The latter of those venues was treated to a sneak peek of events to come on Monday, prior to the opening ceremony, as basketball grading got underway for 160 athletes. One of several Special Olympics state coordinators, Kim Lawley, said that process was undertaken to find out which teams should partake in each of the competition's divisions.
"The basketball contests run from the next three days, and finals are set to be held Friday morning," she said.
"Globally, this is one of the more popular sports in the Special Olympics, and with a turnout today - plus the great games we've witnessed so far today - it's easy to see why."
Those comments were backed up by a South Australian trio consisting of coach Gordon Colmer, and best friends Ben Jarrett and Nicholas Schulz, who each said the looked forward to this event all year, and were eager to see if their hard work at training had paid off.
Entry to venues is free, but capacity limits apply to some, while masks are recommended inside.
