The Tasmanian State Emergency Services announced today flooding across the North and North-West was easing as rivers slowly recede.
SES acting director Leon Smith said there is still significant flooding which will continue to subside over the coming days after the South Esk River peaked early Sunday morning.
The easing situation was reflected in the SES warnings and there are no current emergency warnings in effect," Mr Smith said.
"There are watch and act warnings currently in place for Carrick to Blackstone Heights and Trevallyn Dam to Tailrace Park. All warnings are available on the TasALERT website."
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor flood warning for the South Esk and the North Esk Rivers, which are both contributing to the flows in the River Tamar.
Mr Smith said the SES had utilised ground crews, drones and a special intelligence gathering helicopter over the last few days to identify flood impacts across Tasmania.
"They have identified damage bridges, roads, homes, and other impacts. The information is being used by government agencies and municipal councils to support affected communities' recovery from the event," Mr Smith said.
He said data was expected to be assessed over coming days and will inform recovery planning.
"As of today 53 residential, 18 businesses and 21 community facilities have been damaged by the floodwaters in the North and North-West regions."
The SES did not receive any new requests for assistance overnight, however SES crews were actively monitoring conditions along some of the rivers throughout the night and into this morning.
They said some roads will remain closed, even if there is no water across them, until they have been assessed as safe.
The Tasmania Emergency Information Service has been established to provide flood-affected communities with general information, and can be reached at 6145 5303.
For flood and storm assistance, the SES asked people to call 132 500 and for life threatening emergencies call triple zero.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
