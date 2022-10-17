The Examiner
Tobias Pick likely to plead guilty to manslaughter of Jingai Zhang

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 17 2022 - 4:30am
Police outside the Wellington St address in 2020

A German national is likely to plead guilty to a downgraded charge of manslaughter when he appears in the Supreme Court in November.

