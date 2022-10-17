A German national is likely to plead guilty to a downgraded charge of manslaughter when he appears in the Supreme Court in November.
Tobias Pick, 27, was originally charged with murder but had pleaded not guilty over the death of 49-year-old Jingai Zhang in Wellington St on Boxing Day, 2020.
Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery said that the matter was likely to resolve without a trial.
She said an indictment for manslaughter had been filed. A count of stealing was adjourned indefinitely at a previous appearance.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins agreed there was likely resolution on November 21.
Justice Robert Pearce remanded Mr Pick in custody to appear.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
