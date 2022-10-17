The Examiner
Launceston part-owners enjoying great spring ride with imported galloper

GM
By Greg Mansfield
October 17 2022 - 7:30am
Knights Order, part-owned in Tasmania, wins the Sydney Cup in April with Rachel King in the saddle. Picture by Getty Images
Southshore wins for driver Ryan Backhouse on his birthday on Sunday. Picture by Duncan Dornauf
Former Silver Eagle winner The Inevitable made a return to the track in Monday's Elwick trials.

Imported stayer Knights Order is giving two Launceston part-owners the ride of a lifetime and it will continue in a fortnight when he tackles the Melbourne Cup.

