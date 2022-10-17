A controversial asset belonging to a council in the state's north might not actually be theirs, according to two of the municipality's current mayoral candidates.
Red Panda Property Group owner, Andrew McCullough, and the founder of Ross's newest Llama farm, Kim Peart, are set to face off later this month as they compete against Mary Knowles for the position of Northern Midlands mayor.
However, the two candidates have seemingly joined forces this week to continue a campaign they have both been engaged in for the past two years - stopping the historic Campbell Town Hall from being sold by the council.
Northern Midlands Council first resolved to sell the 1939-built property at a closed meeting in March of last year, citing maintenance costs and its relative disuse among the reasons for the decision to offload the asset.
A petition to stop the sale gathered about 350 signatures and Mr McCullagh personally appealed to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal last November.
But all protestations were to no avail as the appeal was officially knocked back in February, this year. The council then applied to have its legal costs recovered before opening expressions of interest on the property last month, a period that is set to close on October 20.
However, the recent discovery of the property's original title - contributed by a community member to the Northern Midlands Council Watch Facebook page - prompted Mr McCullough to call for the sale process to be halted.
Mr McCullough said the title revealed that on December 22, 1938, the hall site was gifted by Helen Letitia Constance Leake - via a "Memorial of Conveyance" to "the warden, councillors, and electors of Campbell Town", and not to the towns since disbanded council or to Northern Midlands council.
"She [Ms Leake] nominated that her gift was for the purposes of establishing 'municipal offices and a public hall," Mr McCullough said.
"Yet Council has resolved to sell what was a gift to the people of Campbell Town, against strident opposition."
Mr McCullough said he lodged a caveat on any sale of the site today, after accusing the council of applying for a Torrens Title in light of his recent discovery.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Mr Peart, who hoped the discovery of the site's original title would stall plans to sell the historic hall, an asset that he believed could be put to better use.
"The community indicated to me that the hall is a valuable public asset to them, and we discussed ideas to give it new life, but council wouldn't have it," he said.
Mayor Mary Knowles said council applied for a Torrens Title following the TASCAT decision, when council asked its officers to prepare a report on the options to proceed with the disposal of the property. She also said "strong legal advice" indicated threats regarding caveats had "no legal standing".
"There are absolutely no doubts over the Council's right and ability to sell the old town hall and as such the Real Estate agents engaged by Council to sell the property will continue to market the property for Council," she said.
