Car enthusiasts from around the state have been encouraged to take "the ultimate road trip" this month, to view a collection of personalised and collectable vehicles on show in Invermay.
Bouncing back from a brief closure due to flood warnings, the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania's assistant manager Dylan Costello said the 35-year-old organisation would be back with a bang as it introduced its latest and debuting exhibition "Custom World Auto".
"This is a display that we actually wouldn't normally do, due to the cars being so highly modified," he said.
"But custom cars are something that's become really popular in Tasmania over the past couple of years so we felt it was the right time to do something different."
Vehicles ranging from a 1992 Nissan Silvia drift car, to a 1960's kombi van, and a 63-year-old Fiat Alfabino make up a third of the cars on display. But it was a 1951 Ford custom "twin spinner" that Mr Costello tipped to be the main drawcard. The exhibition is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
