Greater Northern Raiders teammates Ava Curtis and Meg Radford starred when their club sides locked horns in Cricket North Women's season-opener.
Both players produced unbeaten innings but Curtis won the day, compiling 79 not out off 62 deliveries as her South Launceston side won by 43 runs.
Captain Belinda Wegman added 14 and Skye Furlonge 10 as the Knights posted 5-142 off their 20 overs.
Having recorded her side's best figures with the ball (2-22), Radford then set about delivering with the bat.
Helping her side recover from 2-6, she established a strong third-wicket partnership of 49 with Sophie Parkin (22 off 30), amassing 42 not out off 51 deliveries with just a solitary boundary.
The Blues reached 5-99 off their 20 with no other batter reaching double figures.
Alice McLauchlan (2-11) and Amy Duggan (2-10) led the Knights' attack.
No details were available on the match between Launceston and Westbury.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.