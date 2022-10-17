Two familiar faces will lead the Cavaliers into the upcoming state league season.
Lou Carter and Dannie Carstens are both long-time club stalwarts from teaching backgrounds.
They will take over from Dan Roden who has decided to take a year off but will continue to be involved on a much-reduced capacity.
Cavs announced their coaching team and officials on Facebook with Lynda Colgrave taking charge of the 19s with assistance from Jacinta Simeoni and Tracee Cook.
A former premiership-winning opens coach, Carter returns with years of experience at local, state and national level, enjoying spells with Arrows and Karana in Hobart plus the Tasmanian Institute of Sport and even coaching in Malaysia.
After many years coaching Cavs' 19s and opens, Carstens has elite accreditation and has worked with Carter at state level.
They said they are looking forward to combining with returning assistant coach Katie O'Neill who helped Roden last season and worked in the Netball Tasmania EDS program and state 15s format.
Cavs missed out on their customary grand final berth last season after losing the qualifying final to eventual premiers Hawks by three goals and then the prelim to Cripps Waratah by 13.
Colgrave is back in 19s for season 2023 after being pipped at the post for a grand final berth in 2022.
The club said her knowledge and experience of the game is invaluable and she will combine with Simeoni, who was apprentice 19s coach last season.
"Jacinta has certainly thrown herself into the Cavaliers collaborative approach and immersed herself in various programs including state and EDS to continue her netball knowledge," the club said.
Cavaliers 'hall of famer' and life member Cook (nee Bullman) is back from Hong Kong. Also from a teaching background, she has previously coached at Cavaliers who described her as one of their best ever athletes.
Cavalier of the year in 2022, Elizabeth Hawley is described as "highly organised and a selfless team member" who saw her efforts behind the scenes recognised as a team manager. Joining her will be Tonya Kroon, another previous recipient of Cavalier of the year through her work ethic, organisational skills and team-first mentality.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
