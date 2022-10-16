North Esk's Rod Tait won the divisional croquet event.
All division one players won three games with the top three winning the same amount of net hoops and defeating one and other.
In a round robin playoff of three hoops, Tait scrambled through with two hoops against Gina Kirkland, of Latrobe, and Paul Godard, of East Launceston.
In division two, Chris Fox, of St Leonards, played well to record five wins +10 net hoops with Lois Richards, of North Esk, second with four wins +12 net hoops and Chris West third (four wins +8 net hoops).
Experienced Devonport player Robin O'Reilly easily won division three.
Organisers reported an amazing two-day enjoyable round-robin event with a pleasing response and results and thanked all who assisted and took part.
The pennant continued with St Leonards defeating East in division two and North Esk winning against Latrobe - both very good matches.
Latrobe defeated St Leonards in the open division and East had to forfeit to the composite side.
Division three had forfeits because of the wet weather.
Online entries are open for the medals to be held at the Northern Tasmanian Croquet Centre on November 4-6, hosted by North Esk Croquet Club.
Come and try days are being organised at the Northern Tasmania Croquet Centre.
Pop in and have a chat and give it a try for seniors week.
All equipment provided, must wear flat-soled shoes.
