Bashan Road, Swinging Bridge.

Baxters Road - Bridge.

Bonneys Plain Road, Avoca.

Bridle Track Road between Railton Road and Sheffield Road.

Browns Creek Road, Bakers Beach, flooded.

Cape Portland Road.

Chromys Road, Takone.

Cressy Road at Lees Bridge.

Delantys Road, Biralee Road.

Dynans Bridge Road.

East Parade Deloraine, Near East Barrack Street.

Ferny Hill Road.

Frankford Road, several bridges washed out between Biralee Road and Harford, closed at Chapel Road

Isis Road, between Glen Connell and View Point Property.

Jones' Road, Liffey.

Kellys Cage Road, Weegena.

Killafaddy Road, St Leonards.

Lake Augusta Road.

Lees Bridge, Cressy.

Lewis Road - Bridge.

Leona Road, Avoca.

Liffey Road, near Gulf Road, Bridge washed away.

Loongana Road at Leven River Bridge.

Lottah Road, St Helens.

Lowana Road, Gunns Plains.

Lower Beullah Road (Entire Road).

Mayberry Road off Lienna Road.

Meander Valley Road, Between Hadspen and Bass Highway Launceston turn off.

Mersey Lea Road, Railton.

Mount Arthur Road, Patersonia.

Myalla Road between Myalla and Lapoinya Road.

Native Plains Road to Mersey Lea Road to Native Rock.

Newhaven Road, Mawbanna between Mawbanna Road and Montumana Road.

Old Waterhouse Road - between Forester Road & Ponderosa Road.

Oonah Road, Highclere, near the turn off the Upper Guide Road.

Oonah Road, Tewkesbury between Martin Place and Douglas Road. Lands slips and road subsidence.

Pecks Hill Road, Patersonia.

Poatina Road,There's been a large landslide on Poatina Road on the Poatina Village side of the power station. Traffic is blocked in both directions.

Railton Road, closed at Frogmore Lane

Raymond Road between Preston Road and Gunns Plains Road.

Rebecca Road, Temma.

River Road, Wivenhoe. South of Main Road.

Rookery Road, Loira Between Browns Road and Crawfords Road under water.

Ryans Bridge, Scamander.

Saundridge Road, between Cress & Poatina Road.

Second River Road between Golconda Road and Tip Road.

Security Road - Bridge.

Selbourne Road, between Black Lane to Four Springs.

Smarts Hill Road, Wynyard, Deep Creek Road end.

South Riana Road, intersection with Gunns Plains Road - water over Hobbs Bridge.

Station Road, St Leonards - Between Johnston Road and Tender Way.

Sunset Boulevard, Clarence Point.

Tannery Road, Longford.

Tarkine Tourist Road, closed from Sumac Lookout to Milkshake Road due to bridge damage

Tasman Highway, Springfield between the Sidling and Whish-Wilson Road.

Tunbridge Tier Road, Tunbridge - Primarily unsealed section.

Underwood Road, Underwood - Due to Landslip.

Union Bridge Road, from Union Bridge to just east of Overflow Creek near Ugbrook.

Waddamana Road - From the Swinging Bridge.

Waterhouse Road, between Barnboogle and Lost Farm.

Wet Caves Road closed to all traffic from the intersection with Caveside Road.

Westwood Road - Meander Valley to Bridgenorth Road.