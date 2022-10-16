Tasmania's flood crisis continues to fade, but some roads remain closed until they are assessed to be safe.
The SES on Monday morning said the flood situation was easing across the North-West and North as rivers slowly receded.
"There is still significant flooding and this will continue to subside over the coming days after the peak was reached on the South Esk River early on Sunday morning," SES acting director Leon Smith said in an update issued at 7.43am.
"The easing situation is reflected in the SES warnings.
"There are no current emergency warnings in effect.
"There are watch and act warnings current for Carrick to Blackstone Heights and Trevallyn Dam to Tailrace Park ."
The SES said the Bureau of Meteorology had issued a minor flood warning for the South Esk and North Esk rivers, both of which were contributing to flows in the Tamar River.
The areas likely to be affected were the edge of the lower South Esk River from Trevallyn Dam to Royal Park, and the river edge along the mouth of the North Esk and up to Tailrace Park along the Tamar.
The numbers of residences, businesses and community facilities so far known to have been damaged by floodwaters remained at 53, 18 and 21 respectively.
The SES said it did not receive any new requests for help overnight.
It was continuing to monitor conditions along some rivers.
"Road closures continue to be in place across impact areas due to flood and storm damage," it said.
"Roads will remain closed, even if there is no water across them, until they have been assessed as safe."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
