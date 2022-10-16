Launceston, Scottsdale projects win at master builders awards

Two Northern projects took out major prizes at the Master Builders Tasmania awards on Saturday night.
An upgrade of the Launceston General Hospital's paediatric inpatient unit was recognised with the health award, while the transformation of Scottsdale Pool won the entertainment and recreation prize.
Both projects were completed by Fairbrother Construction, who won seven awards on the night.
Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock said it was particularly fitting for Fairbrother to win commercial builder of the year following the company's 50-year anniversary earlier this year.
"Projects like the Scottsdale Pool and the LGH upgrades are really important community infrastructure that we all rely on," Mr Pollock said.
"Fortunately, we have fantastic builders in the state, like Fairbrother Constructions, who are delivering incredible outcomes for the community and the North of the state in particular."
Another Northern-based business, JA Building and Construction, won the energy efficiency award.
"Award-winning builders from Northern Tasmania are really leading the way when it comes to developing a building and construction industry that delivers great outcomes for customers and the community, great jobs for the future and energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly outcomes as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.