Former Victorian pacer Seal The Destiny lived up to the expectations of trainer-driver Mark Yole to open his Tasmanian account at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The five-year-old, sent out odds-on favourite for the Trainers Encouragement Pace, met minor interference at the start when the horse in front of him broke.
However Yole gave him time to settle near the rear of the field before starting a three wide move just after the bell.
Seal The Destiny had joined the leaders at the 600m and gradually asserted his authority from then on, scoring by 2m from Jackson Neptune with Major Davvin a similar margin away third.
The gelding won nine races in Victoria and South Australia before joining Yole mid-year and the trainer was confident he was ready to break through at his sixth local start.
"His put in an outstanding effort last week (when second to Jack James in Hobart)," Yole said.
"I worked forward early and was able to find the lead but he never got any peace and they set a blistering tempo."
Seal The Destiny kicked clear at the 400m but was run down by the winner in a slick 1:57.7 mile-rate over 2090m.
"He had a tricky draw this week but I was confident if I could navigate a path off the fence he would win," the trainer said.
The gelding was always in the red and started at $1.85.
Punters made a mixed start to the meeting, plunging heavily on the first winner and almost totally ignoring the second.
Firecracker Nola was backed from $5.00 into $2.70 before finishing strongly to win the 2YO then Southshore blew from $5.00 to $12 before leading throughout in the Rating 54-57 Pace.
Firecracker Nola is trained by former master reinsman Tony Petersen who would have been pretty happy with the drive of current star Dylan Ford.
Ford eased the filly early from a wide draw and settled one-out, three-back before starting to improve three wide with a trail at the 600m.
Firecracker Nola had to come four wide on the home turn but had little trouble rounding up her rivals to make it two from two since coming from Victoria.
The Ben Yole-trained Southshore had won three of his previous five starts, leading each time, but despite drawing the pole punters took a set against him.
He was almost headed early but driver Ryan Backhouse kicked up to hold the front and, although favourite Bridwood Bella ($2.90 to $1.95) ran home gamely, he never really looked like losing.
Punters were back on target in the 3YO when the promising Just Tiger ($1.75 to $1.45) won easily.
Tasmania's most successful joint licence-holder Siggy Carr has had a mixed start to the new racing season,depending on which premiership table you look at.
She has been riding plenty of winners, as usual, but hadn't managed to train one until she broke through with a home-track double at Elwick on Saturday.
Carr's wins with Coronation Veronic and Day Performer were her first as a trainer since Anonymous Source scored at the final meeting of 2021-22 on July 31.
She also rode both horses to go to nine wins for the season as a jockey and third place on the premiership table behind partner Troy Baker (11) and apprentice Taylor Johnstone (10) who also rode doubles on the Caulfield Cup day program.
Carr attributed Coronation Veronic's nose win over plunge horse Scardimalia in the 1100m Maiden to a visit from the chiropractor.
"She's had a few issues and we had the chiropractor to her recently and she was really badly out," the trainer said.
"He was pretty confident we would see improvement from her and he was 100 per cent right.
"Her trackwork rider Jemma Curtain has been really pleased with her."
Coronation Veronic hadn't been placed in five previous starts but Carr sensed she was a different horse during Saturday's 1100m race.
"I could feel the confidence in her every time she changed legs - she was balanced and happy," the jockey said.
"We've always had a little bit of time for her because she's beautifully bred and luckily her owners have been patient.
"I think we'll see the best of her this preparation."
Coronation Veronic is by Choisir from Coronation Shallan whose five wins included the group 3 Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley.
Carr's second winner Day Performer had won three races in NSW and Queensland for trainers Clarry Connors and Greg Cornish before finding her way to Tasmania.
She was having only her second start for Carr in the Rating 62 Handicap and finished strongly to land a nice plunge ($13 into $7.00).
Speed Rock gave trainer Adrian Duggan, another joint licence-holder, an overdue win in the 1450m Maiden.
The five-year-old gelding was having his 19th start when he fought back after looking beaten to edge out favourite Ahzeezah.
Duggan holds both thoroughbred and harness trainer licences and currently has five gallopers and eight pacers in work.
Speed Rock was having his 12th start for the Brighton trainer after previously being prepared by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes in Victoria and Siggy Carr in Tasmania.
Duggan said he was confident the gelding had been close to breaking through.
"His last couple of runs had been really good," he said.
"He was dropping back in distance today so we freshened him up and he really appreciated it.
"He's a good staying sort of horse so we'll step him back up to 1600m next start and I think there's another win in him."
Duggan was also in the winner's stall at Mowbray on Sunday night when his pacer Wattabout Spangher, a $15 chance, ran down the leader Krystal in the Rating 58-64 Pace.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
