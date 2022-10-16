Qantas on the rebound as COVID drops

While a healthy corporate sector is, by definition, a good thing, it has been instructive this week to see Australia's biggest airline, Qantas, announce it expected to make between $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in pre-tax profits in the six months to December 31, not so very long after it and the rest of the aviation industry were going hand-in-cap to Canberra to ask for - and receive - substantial financial assistance.\

