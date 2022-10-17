For Ian Nettlefold, the jump to digital technology hasn't been easy.
From downloading COVID vaccination records onto his phone, to registering IDs for his self-managed super fund and navigating MyGov, the 78-year-old Ulverstone local said he and his wife have struggled to adapt.
"There hasn't been that support for the older generation, and many people aren't sure," Mr Nettlefold said.
"They're being left behind and struggling to perform normal routine things that you'd otherwise be able to do with a pencil and paper."
But as digital technology continues to embed itself in every part of modern life, a new initiative by charity Good Things Foundation is aiming to close a digital divide that affects more than a quarter of Australians.
As part of their Get Online Week campaign, the charity will run workshops across the country to address digital skills shortages that disproportionately affect the elderly, low-income earners and rural communities.
The most recent data from the Australian Digital Inclusion Index found less than 40 per cent of Australians were confident in keeping pace with technological changes, and 43 per cent were concerned for their own online safety.
It also showed nearly two-thirds lacked confidence in identifying online misinformation.
Devonport Online Access Centre coordinator Joanna Apse said it wasn't just elderly people who needed help with digital technology, but also middle-aged people who were upskilling or transitioning careers, and those who couldn't access or afford the technology.
The digital help centre has been an important digital training hub for the North and North West, and will run free sessions all week as part of the Get Online Week campaign.
But Ms Apse said despite the amount of centres dotted around the state, there was a need for greater investment in digital skills training and funding for training hubs.
"Even though everything's going online, there needs to be a face to face approach," Ms Apse said.
"Ultimately, each of these online centres is going to have to make the hard decision to close or reduce their hours."
She said already many centres had reduced their hours after years of no increases to funding.
Mr Nettlefold said he would also like to see more public courses in local council centres for digital skills workshops.
"We don't have that support system with digital matter in general, whether it's with laptops or mobile phones," he said. "But there are precious few, if any, courses on modern IT and social media training."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
